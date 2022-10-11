'Only Criticised AIMIM, Not Muslims': 5 Instances That Prove Raja Singh Wrong

(Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of hate speech. Viewer discretion is advised.)

T Raja Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, is no stranger to controversy. Arrested twice in August this year for his alleged defamatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Singh was suspended from the BJP after the party's disciplinary committee sought an explanation for his statements in a show-cause notice.

On 10 October, the Goshamahal MLA, who is currently lodged in Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Prison, responded to the said show-cause notice, claiming he "never criticised the Muslim community" and that his verbal attacks were always directed at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, The Quint has found reported instances of Singh's hate speeches that prove his claims wrong.