PM Modi’s Photos Glued Onto Chess Olympiad Posters in Chennai by BJP Leader

The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at Mamallapuram, starts on 28 July and ends on 10 August. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event.

On Wednesday, 27 July, BJP functionary from Tamil Nadu Amar Prasad Reddy shared a video on Twitter where he was seen pasting images of the Prime Minister on the Chess Olympiad posters along with two other persons, saying he wanted to remind CM Stalin that PM Modi is “the sole representative of this nation.”

In the video posted on Twitter, Amar Prasad Reddy, who is also the head of the BJP state Sports and Skill Development Cell, claimed that Tamil Nadu had the opportunity to host the Chess Olympiad because of the union government. He said the Chief Minister’s jurisdiction ends within Tamil Nadu and that the Chess Olympiad is an international event.