Palaniswami Cracks Whip, Expels Panneerselvam’s Sons From AIADMK

Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday, 14 July, expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader, from the party.

Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.

Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

