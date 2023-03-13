All About Bomman, Bellie & Elephants of Oscar-Winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'

What unfolds when a tribal couple decides to foster orphaned baby elephants? What happens when their story moves everyone around the world? What happens when the documentary on them receives recognition at the Oscards?

Competing alongside international documentaries such as Haulout, The Martha Michell Effect, Stranger at the Gate, and How Do You Measure a Year?, the Indian documentary made by an Ooty-based wildlife photographer turned filmmaker, The Elephant Whisperers, emerged as the Oscar winner in the category of Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 40-minute-long, heartwarming Indian-American documentary captures the life of a tribal couple and their unbreakable bond with orphaned elephants.

Who are the heroes of The Elephant Whisperers?

Hailing from Theppakadu in the Mudumalai forests of Tamil Nadu, the couple, Bomman and Bellie, belong to the forest dwelling community, the Kattunayakar Tribe. Their tribe originally lived on forest produce in the past to later became mahouts, taking care of elephants.