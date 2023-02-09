Online Gambling-Related Suicides Shock TN as Bill on Ban Awaits Governor's Nod

(Trigger warning: The following story contains details of personal harm. We urge the readers to use their own discretion before proceeding further.

Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis Mental Health: 8376804102)

M Gunaseelan (26), a restaurant employee from Madurai, died by suicide on Monday, 6 February 2023. A resident of Arisipalayam in Salem district, Gunaseelan had dropped out of college and was working at a restaurant in Chathamangalam in Madurai district. He reportedly told his co-workers that he recently lost almost Rs 2 lakh and felt hopeless as he struggled to repay his gambling debts.

However, this tragic suicide is not a one-off incident in Tamil Nadu. Even before Gunaseelan's death, several suicides related to online gambling were reported in Tamil Nadu.