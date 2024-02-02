'Saffron Map' in NIT Calicut: Dalit Student's Suspension on Hold After Protests

A day after a Dalit student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, was suspended for a whole academic year for staging a 'solo protest' against a rangoli of India's map in saffron colour, the institute put the suspension on hold after widespread protests by various student organisations.
Vysakh Premkumar, a fourth-year BTech student, was suspended "with immediate effect" on 31 January days after he staged the protest on 22 January – the day of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya – by holding a placard that said, 'India is not a Rama Rajyam.'
A circular by the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) stated that Premkumar incited "campus unrest" and that "he is solely held accountable for inciting unrest within the community, as well as for lowering the esteem of the institute." The circular also termed him a "repeat offender."
"Mr. Vysakh Premkumar has been suspended from the institute for a duration of one year, effective immediately and extending until January 30, 2025 … will forfeit his attendance for the suspended period. As per the code of conduct, Mr. Vysakh, while under suspension, is prohibited from entering the institute campus, including hostel premises, without the explicit permission of the competent authority."DSW circular dated 31 January
Subsequently, after student organisations – including SFI, KSU, and Fraternity Movement – staged a flash protest against the suspension order on Thursday, 1 February, the DSW said in another circular: "As per the directives of the competent authority, the decision to suspend Vyaskh Premkumar is hereby placed on hold until the appellant authority decides the appeal submitted by the concerned student."
The institute will also remain shut for three days in view of the protests, reports said.
So, What Happened?
On 21 January, a newly formed club at the institute called 'Science and Spirituality' organised a Gita Gyan event, in which various members of the NIT's administrative body participated, a source from the institute told The Quint.
"After the programme, the members [of the club] drew a rangoli map of India in saffron. There was a bow and arrow inside the map – and there were diyas around it. They also raised Jai Shri Ram slogans," the source said.
Premkumar is learnt to have told the members of the club that "this isn't right" as it "disrespects the map of India." In a social media status later that evening, he said he would stage a protest on campus on 22 January by holding up a placard that read, 'India is not a Rama Rajyam', and that "those who believe in secularism" could join him.
He was staging the protest alone on the morning of 22 January, when a group of 5-8 students approached him and asked him what his "problem" was.
The source in the know of the incident alleged to The Quint that they tore up Premkumar's placard and threatened to hit him. However, Premkumar made two other placards, which were also allegedly torn up by the group.
As he was about to make the fourth placard, the students followed him, slapped him, and verbally and racially abused him "in an isolated location," the source alleged.
"... Vysakh, a BTech student from the Electronics and Communication Department, protested peacefully in front of the Main Block. Agitated by this, a group of students assaulted him and tore up his placard while shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'," a statement by the Student Affairs Committee (SAC) said.
'No Action Against Assaulters'
While Premkumar did not raise a complaint with the police, he put up another social media status highlighting the alleged incident, following which more students gathered at the main building, holding up 'India is not a Rama Rajyam' placards on the same day.
"A group of students tried to tear up the placards again, but we tried to defend ourselves. We didn't hit anyone. We didn't attack anyone," a student at the protest alleged to The Quint.
A verbal altercation broke out, following which the police arrived on campus and broke up the protesters.
After an administrative meeting, it was decided that Premkumar would be suspended for one year for "his irresponsible behaviour," and the circular said he was "solely responsible for the unrest." The students, however, claimed that no action was taken against those who allegedly assaulted Premkumar.
When The Quint reached out to the DSW, he refused to comment. "I am not going to comment on anything, I am not supposed to do it either," he said.
