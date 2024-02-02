'Saffron Map' in NIT Calicut: Dalit Student's Suspension on Hold After Protests

A day after a Dalit student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, was suspended for a whole academic year for staging a 'solo protest' against a rangoli of India's map in saffron colour, the institute put the suspension on hold after widespread protests by various student organisations.

Vysakh Premkumar, a fourth-year BTech student, was suspended "with immediate effect" on 31 January days after he staged the protest on 22 January – the day of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya – by holding a placard that said, 'India is not a Rama Rajyam.'

A circular by the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) stated that Premkumar incited "campus unrest" and that "he is solely held accountable for inciting unrest within the community, as well as for lowering the esteem of the institute." The circular also termed him a "repeat offender."