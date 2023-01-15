Mukarram Jah, Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Passes Away
Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away in Istanbul on Sunday, 15 January.
"We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30 pm (IST)," the statement said.
"As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday, 17th January 2023,” it read.
Who is He?
Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII, born in 1933, popularly known as Mukarram Jah, was born to Azam Jah, the son and heir of Osman Ali Khan, the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad state. His mother was Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II.
The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad
Jah was educated in England at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
On 14 June 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His succession was recognized in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.
Like his father, Mukarram was the richest man in India until the 1980s.
In Hyderabad, he has many properties including Falaknuma Palace, Khilwat Palace, King Koti and Chiran Palace. His main palaces - Chowmahalla and Falaknuma - have been restored and opened to the public as a hotel and museum showcasing the era of the Nizams.
The Esra Connect
Mukarram Jah was married five times. His first wife was a Turkish noble woman, Esra Birgin and they have two children – a son Prince Azmet Jah, and daughter Sahibzadi Shehkyar Begum.
She is credited with the restoration of Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace. For the restoration of the Chowmahalla Palace, she overlooked the stabilising of the existing structural components to reconstitution of collapsed and dilapidated sections of the complex, restoration of external and internal spaces and of decorative elements and finishes.
What else?
His mortal remains will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the rituals, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.
