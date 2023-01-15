Mukarram Jah, Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Passes Away

The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad

Jah was educated in England at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

On 14 June 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His succession was recognized in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.

Like his father, Mukarram was the richest man in India until the 1980s.

In Hyderabad, he has many properties including Falaknuma Palace, Khilwat Palace, King Koti and Chiran Palace. His main palaces - Chowmahalla and Falaknuma - have been restored and opened to the public as a hotel and museum showcasing the era of the Nizams.