Madras HC Says AIADMK General Council Meet Valid, Overrules Single Bench Order
EPS had on 18 August filed an appeal against the Madras High Court's order in favour of OPS.
Madras High Court on Friday, 2 September, held the validity of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council meet on the appeal of Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), setting aside its earlier single bench order which was in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS) on party leadership dispute.
EPS had, on 18 August, filed an appeal against the Madras High Court's order in the favour of OPS, issued by Justice G Jayachandran, which had invalidated the move to make EPS the party chief during a general council meeting of the AIADMK on 11 July.
Ex-MLA and EPS Camp advocate Inbadurai said, "Earlier order by single judge has been set aside by the division bench. They upheld the validity of the AIADMK General Council Meet."
What Happened in Court?
Senior Counsels CS Vaidyanathan, Ariyama Sundaram, and Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS while Senior Counsel Guru Krishnakumar, Arvind Pandian, and Advocate AK Sriram appeared for OPS and general council member Amman Vairamuthu.
EPS' side had argued that the purpose of the meeting was met and emphasised that the party by-laws gave powers to the General Council members, while OPS' side challenged the manner in which the notice to the 11 July meeting was issued.
The single judge had ordered status quo ante as on 23 June, the day when the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator of the party had lapsed, according to EPS, who claimed it would be impossible for them to function together.
EPS' Plea Against Single-Judge Bench Verdict
In his plea, EPS had claimed that the single-judge bench of the Madras HC completely ignored the fact that the posts of the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party had lapsed and hence under no circumstances could they jointly act to convene a meeting of the executive council or general council as directed by the judge.
EPS had previously said that the General Council wishes for a single leadership and that all the leaders of the General Council have been duly elected by the party cadre.
He also questioned how the party can be united if OPS approaches the court frequently while skipping the General Council meetings and his ‘goondas’ vandalise the party office.
