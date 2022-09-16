Kerala: 3 Cong Workers Suspended for Threatening Vegetable Vendor For Donations

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed in Kerala's Kollam district on Friday, 16 September, a group of Congress workers threatening a local vegetable vendor over donation were suspended with immediate effect.

A vegetable vendor in Kerala's Kollam district was threatened by Congress workers after he refused to pay Rs 2,000 for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The vegetable vendor, in a police complaint, alleged that the party's workers damaged the weighing machine of the shop and destroyed vegetables, according to news agency ANI.

A case against the three workers has been registered under sections 447 (trespassing), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.