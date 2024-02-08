Queer Man's Body Released to Family, Kerala HC Allows Partner To Attend Funeral

Manu and Jebin lived in an apartment in Kochi and had even gotten married in a traditional ceremony, which is not recognised by law.

Manu's fall occurred on the morning of 3 February when he was on the terrace making a phone call. He was immediately shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College, and later to a private hospital in Kochi.

As he had sustained serious injuries, he was on ventilator support for over a day. He passed away on the morning of 4 February.

The hospital, however, refused to release his body as his medical bill of Rs 1 lakh remained unpaid, and his family refused to claim his body.