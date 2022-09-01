Kerala: Bill to Curtail Governor's Powers as Chancellor of Universities Passed

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday, 1 September passed the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, which would result in curtailing the powers of the Governor as Chancellor of state universities.

The opposition Congress-UDF boycotted the House proceedings before voting alleging that the government was trying to appoint "puppets" of the ruling party in key posts in varsities.

Announcing their boycott, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan said the Bill was an "insult" to the higher education sector of the state.

The Bill would affect the autonomy of the universities and would set a wrong precedent in the higher education sector, he charged before walking out of the hall.

However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu claimed that the opposition and media's propaganda that the Bill would strip the powers of the Governor was wrong.