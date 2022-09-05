Karnataka: Rape-Accused Lingayat Seer Sent to Judicial Custody Till September 14

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, has been sent to judicial custody till 14 September by a district court in Chitradurga. The seer is accused of sexually assaulting two minor students aged 15 and 16 years who were residing at the institution.

Earlier on Friday, 2 September, the 64-year-old seer was remanded to police custody till 5 September by a local court. The chief pontiff had undergone various medical tests at the Chitradurga district hospital on Saturday, sources told PTI.

Sources said his blood and hair samples were also taken for investigation purposes. The police brought him to the district hospital under tight security from a deputy superintendent of police's office where he was being questioned.