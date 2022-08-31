Karnataka Minister Booked for 'Threatening' Family Over Land Dispute

A case has been registered against Karnataka Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family, whose members later attempted to immolate themselves, over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday, 31 August.

The FIR has been registered against the minister and three others following a complaint lodged by D Polappa, under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act, and sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, they said.

The case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to SC community.