Kolar Trader Slits Man's Throat, Drinks His Blood: A Look at Past Such Cases

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old trader named Vijay in Karnataka's Kolar district allegedly slit the throat of a man and drank his blood on 19 June. The victim, Maresh, who is in his early 30s, survived the alleged murder attempt and filed a complaint with the police.

What happened? Reportedly, Vijay, who trades vegetables in Mandyampet, was angry with Maresh, as he was "close" with his wife. Maresh, however, managed to stay alive as Vijay had used a small knife to commit the crime, The Indian Express quoted the police as saying.

The incident was filmed by Vijay's cousin John Babu. The police have arrested Vijay for attempted murder and are on the lookout for Babu.