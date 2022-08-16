'We're Managing Govt, Not Running It': Karnataka Law Minister's Leaked Comments

An audio clip of Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 16 August, causing fresh embarrassment to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

In the audio clip, Madhuswamy can purportedly be heard saying, "We are not running the government, we are just managing it," NDTV reported.

This comes amid speculation that Bommai will be replaced as the state's chief minister by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to "dissatisfaction" with his government's performance.

Bommai, however, went into damage control mode and said that Madhuswamy's comments had been taken out of context.