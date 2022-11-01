Kannada Rajyotsava: Why Karnataka Celebrates State Formation Day on 1 November
Did you know how Karnataka got its name? And how was the state formed? We answer.
It was on 1 November 1956 that all the Kannada-speaking regions of south western India were merged to form the present state of Karnataka (formerly known as the Mysore state).
The people of Karnataka are celebrating the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava today, the day the coastal state was formed under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
Marked by a state holiday, the Rajyotsava awards will be given out by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while the red and yellow Karnataka flag will be hoisted across the state.
But did you know how Karnataka got its name? And how the state was formed? We bring you answers.
Unification of the Mysore State
Before 1947, areas that now comprise Karnataka were under different administrative units with the princely state of Mysore, Nizam's Hyderabad, the Bombay Presidency, the Madras Presidency and the territory of Kodagu.
Nearly two-thirds of what is now Karnataka fell outside the rule of the Wodeyar kings of Mysore.
This meant that the Kannadigas in these regions, despite their large numbers, did not have administrative patronage.
After India's independence, the Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, allowed his kingdom's accession to India. In 1950, Mysore became an Indian state of the same name with the former Maharaja serving as its Rajpramukh (head of state) until 1975.
While dreams of the state’s unification based on language were dreamt before India became independent, it was finally in 1956, that North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara) and old Mysore formed the new Mysore state, in response to the long-standing demand of the Ekikarana Movement.
Why and When Was the State’s Name Changed?
After unification, the people of North Karnataka considered the name Mysore as closely associated with the erstwhile principality and southern areas of the new state.
After continuous opposition from the people of North Karnataka, the name of Mysore state was changed to Karnataka in 1973 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu.
Rajyotsava Awards
The second highest civilian honor of the state, will be conferred by the Karnataka Government to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer M Madan Gopal, who headed the National Education Policy (NEP) task-force in Karnataka, among the 67 winners of the Kannada Rajyotsava award this year.
On Monday, 31 October, CM Bommai said the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award will be presented posthumously to the actor fondly known as ‘Appu’ - Dr Puneet Rajkumar on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha at 4 pm on Tuesday.
The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.
This is the first time that the Karnataka government formed an expert committee to identify achievers from various fields for the awards. Previously, the selection was made from a list of applicants.
