'Was Threatened for Pulling Up a Top Cop': Karnataka HC Judge in Open Court

In a sensational allegation, a Karnataka High Court judge on Monday, 4 July, said in open court that he was threatened with a transfer for pulling up the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Justice Hethur Puttaswamygowda Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court has alleged that a sitting judge of the High Court warned him that he could be transferred since the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the ACB had expressed unhappiness with the judge’s remarks against the ACB.