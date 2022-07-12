Karnataka HC Justice Reiterates 'Threats by Fellow Judge' in Written Record

As per the Justice Sandesh, the other judge asserted that “he had received a call from Delhi (name not disclosed)", who asked about Justice Sandesh and his affiliations, the Indian Express report said.

“He said the ADGP is from north India and he is powerful,” the HC judge added.

The judicial official indicated that he had reported the threats to the appropriate authorities, noting that they may impact the the independence of the judiciary.

He reportedly added that the perceived warning amount to interference with the dispensation of justice.

Last week, the high court had called the ACB a "centre of corruption" and "collection centre" and had said that the ACB is presently “headed by a tainted ADGP.”

(With inputs from The News Minute and The Indian Express.)