Karnataka HC Justice Reiterates 'Threats by Fellow Judge' in Written Record
H P Sandesh claims that he was threatened for pulling up the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau in a corruption case.
H P Sandesh, a Karnataka High Court judge on Monday, 12 July, reiterated in a written order his oral statement on being threatened for pulling up the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a corruption case.
In an interim order, the HC Judge also directed the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) against appointing "tainted officers" to posts that involve public interest.
The written order, echoing the remarks made during a court hearing on 4 July, stated that a sitting judge of the HC had warned him against his comments at the farewell dinner for the former chief justice of Karnataka, Ritu Raj Awasthi, The Indian Express reported.
On 4 July, the Justice had alleged the Justice threatened him with transfer, since the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the ACB had expressed unhappiness with the judge’s remarks against the agency.
The court was hearing a bail application filed by an accused who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the office of Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner J Manjunath.
What More Did Justice Sandesh Say
As per the Justice Sandesh, the other judge asserted that “he had received a call from Delhi (name not disclosed)", who asked about Justice Sandesh and his affiliations, the Indian Express report said.
“He said the ADGP is from north India and he is powerful,” the HC judge added.
The judicial official indicated that he had reported the threats to the appropriate authorities, noting that they may impact the the independence of the judiciary.
He reportedly added that the perceived warning amount to interference with the dispensation of justice.
Last week, the high court had called the ACB a "centre of corruption" and "collection centre" and had said that the ACB is presently “headed by a tainted ADGP.”
(With inputs from The News Minute and The Indian Express.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.