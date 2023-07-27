How Hyderabad Police Busted a Rs 700-Crore Fraud, Exposing Chinese Terror Links

"It all began with a seemingly exciting opportunity... I received a random WhatsApp message about a part-time social media influencer job. Eager to earn some extra income, I registered myself and started with an initial investment of just Rs 5,000," Sukumar (name changed), a resident of Hyderabad, told The Quint.

As the investment offered returns, Sukumar was pleased. He invested more. But little did he know that he was stepping into a web of deceit, designed to trap many unsuspecting investors like him.

On 23 July, the Hyderabad City Police said it uncovered a Rs 700-crore fraud, which allegedly had ties to China and its 'terror networks'. The scamsters allegedly laundered money to China via Dubai, and trapped as many as 15,000 people, including Sukumar, over one year.