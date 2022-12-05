Karnataka: Despite Reports of Man-Animal Conflict, Govt Struggles for Solutions

On the evening of 1 December 2022, Meghana, a 22-year-old student of the Government First Grade College in T Narasipura was killed by a leopard.

Following the incident, the BJP government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the families of all who were killed by the big cats. In addition, the forest department in Mysuru also issued a shoot at sight order to kill the leopard, which caused havoc in the area.

This incident is indeed a recent one but definitely not one of its kind. Karnataka is witnessing a number human-wildlife conflicts, particularly those involving elephants and leopards. While conservationists attribute the conflict to shrinking boundaries of forests, the Karnataka government plans to introduce a multi-fold approach to tackle the conflict.

Here, The Quint traces the recent cases of human-wildlife conflict, checks what mitigation measures are being undertaken by the forest department, and examines if these policy implementations are yielding the right results.