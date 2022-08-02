ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy Rains Continue in Kerala, Karnataka; IMD Issues Red & Orange Alerts

While six people were reported dead until 1 August in Kerala, four died due to a hill collapse in Karnataka.

As incessant rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala and Karnataka, leading to landslides and waterlogging, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for areas in the two states, on Tuesday, 2 August.

The red alert in Kerala is for all districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where orange alerts have been issued for 2 and 3 August.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an emergency meeting on Monday, had said that till 1 August six people died in rain-related incidents and one was missing.

"Landslides, water logging in low lying areas and flash floods can be expected if the rains continue. If this amount of rain continues in Kerala there could be a crisis," he warned on Monday.

State authorities have set up relief camps and tourist spots in high range areas of Idukki have been closed, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban/Rural, Mysuru, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, till 6 August. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains and an orange alert signifies very heavy rains.

Hill Collapses Kills Four; Highways Inundated in Karnataka

In a rain-related accident, at least four people died on Monday, after a hill collapsed on a house in Muttalli village of Bhatkala, Uttara Kannada district.

Further, severe waterlogging, inundating parts of a highway, was reported in Uttara Kannada district's Bhatkal town.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
