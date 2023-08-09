Gaddar's performance did not differentiate between speech and song – his songs were conversational, and his conversations were laced with songs of revolution.

In one of his songs, he narrated the struggles of coal mine workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The coal mining regions of united Andhra Pradesh saw regular protests by SCCL workers who fought against unfair wages, mine accidents, and safety concerns. Incidentally, a large number of coal miners, who were involved in the labour of coal extraction, were from the lower castes.

“Nallabogguku netturuladdi,

Singareniki Sirulandinchi,

cheekati bathukulaayena,

Singareni Gani Kaarmika...”

(Dabbing your blood on coal

and giving wealth to Singareni Collieries.

Are your lives left in the dark,

oh my dear Singareni worker?)

This song, which was a part of numerous songs written by members of Jana Natya Mandali, was performed by Gaddar. It narrated the everyday struggles of the workers who risked their lives and entered the mines to bring out the 'black gold' – with no promise for their own futures.

Gaddar's longstanding association with Jana Natya Mandali, a revolutionary cultural organisation of the Maoists, resulted in thousands of songs that spoke loudly about the struggles of the marginalised and oppressed classes.

He was at the forefront of the fight against state oppression and feudal exploitation and stood as an icon of class struggle among the masses.