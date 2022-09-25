ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna Hospitalised

He has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna Hospitalised
i

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna has been hospitalised following an acute respiratory tract infection.

He has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he is under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, the head of the department (HOD) of pulmonology, Dr Sunil Karanth, HOD intensive care, and a broad speciality medical team.

His health status is being monitored by Karnataka's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Topics:  SM Krishna   Hospitalised 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×