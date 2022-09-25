Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna Hospitalised

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna has been hospitalised following an acute respiratory tract infection.

He has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he is under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, the head of the department (HOD) of pulmonology, Dr Sunil Karanth, HOD intensive care, and a broad speciality medical team.

His health status is being monitored by Karnataka's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.)