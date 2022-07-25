Bengaluru: Police Arrest Food Delivery Agent for Allegedly 'Radicalising' Youth

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a food delivery agent from Bengaluru on the suspicion of radicalising youth. He was picked up on the night of Sunday, 24 July, from an apartment in Tilaknagar.

He was living with three other food delivery executives who were also detained for questioning, the police said. The suspect has been identified as Akhtar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.

The police said that an investigation is underway to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit, reported news agency PTI.