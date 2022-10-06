A Fun School Trip Ends in Tragedy: Friends Remember Kerala Bus Accident Victims

On the evening of 5 October, the halls of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Mulamthuruthy of Kerala's Ernakulam district echoed with the laughter of students who were about to hop on to a bus and leave for their much-awaited school trip to Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Less than 24 hours later, on Thursday, 6 October, thousands gathered on the same school grounds to pay their respects to five students and a teacher, who lost their lives in a tragic accident at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad.

A total of nine people died after the private tourist bus that 42 students and five teachers of the school were travelling in collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, late-night on Wednesday, 5 October. Three passengers of the KSRTC bus were also among those who lost their lives.