Erode East By-Election: All Eyes on the Tussle Within the AIADMK-BJP Camp

EPS vs OPS: The EPS faction convinced the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by GK Vasan, to give up the seat for AIADMK. OPS too has announced that his faction will contest the by-election. However, in an attempt to seek support from the BJP, OPS has said that his faction is prepared to back a BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party intends to contest.

On 21 January, the two AIADMK factions, led by EPS and OPS, paid a visit to the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Kamalayalam, on Chennai's Vaidyaraman street, to seek the national party's support.

What has the BJP said? On 22 January, BJP state vice president and former MP KP Ramalingam suggested that the two factions led by OPS and EPS reach an agreement so that the AIADMK and BJP can win the Erode East Assembly seat together.

With respect to the alliance, there seem to be a slight divergence between the BJP's state and national leadership. BJP's state leadership, especially Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, is seeing the bypoll as an opportunity to assert themselves.

On the other hand, the party's national leadership doesn't want to upset the AIADMK in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

What has the DMK decided to do? However, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (DMK) alliance is devoid of any such confusion. The DMK has allotted the seat to Congress after the national party’s leaders, including the candidate and former state president of the Tamil Nadu Congress, EVKS Elangovan, visited DMK headquarters and held talks with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Even though the Congress had won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had dominated the Kongu region despite its defeat in the state.

Will the DMK-led alliance have the upper hand given that they are the ruling party, will BJP support the OPS or EPS faction or will it field its own candidate? One thing is certain: the fight for Erode East is going to be one of the most fascinating political battles in Tamil Nadu this year.