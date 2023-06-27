Does BRS Leaders Joining Congress Point to Tight Poll Battle in Telangana?

In 2019, when Chandrababu Naidu was busy travelling across the country to forge an alliance of Opposition parties to rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Andhra Pradesh political circles were abuzz with an 'advice' that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly gave Naidu.

It was said that Banerjee privately told Naidu to stop his political tour and return to his state. "Mamata is believed to have told Babu to first set the house (Andhra Pradesh) in order before taking on the role of bringing the Opposition together. She was dismissive of him as she predicted that he would lose the Assembly elections in AP," a senior journalist told The Quint.

Naidu did end up losing the Assembly election as his political opponent Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with a thumping majority in the state in 2019. Reddy's YSR Congress Party also swept the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In 2023, as Telangana is gearing up for Assembly elections before it plunges, with the rest of the country, into the Lok Sabha election mode, does KCR have to fear losing ground in Telangana? According to political watchers, the two-time Telangana CM may not face a rout similar to what befell Naidu even though the 2023 Assembly polls will not be a cakewalk for the BRS. Here's why.