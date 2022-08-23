‘Babri of the South’: K'taka Forms Hindu, Muslim Panel To Manage Disputed Shrine

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government told the Karnataka High Court on Monday, 22 August, that they have decided to set up a committee comprising both Hindus and Muslims to manage the disputed Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Peetha-Dargah located inside a cave at Bababudangiri Hills in Chikkamagaluru.

The shrine has been at the center of controversies for around three decades, with the right-wing members dubbing it as the 'Babri Masjid of the South'.

Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities revere the worship place as a Hindu shrine in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan are present there.