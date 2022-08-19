Kerala: Rahul Gandhi's Staff Among 4 Arrested For Damaging Mahatma Gandhi's Pic

Four people, including two staff of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, were arrested on Friday, 19 August, for allegedly causing damage to Mahatma Gandhi's photo nearly two months ago when an SFI protest march led to violence on the premises.

On June 24, Students Federation of India (SFI) activists took out a protest march towards the Wayanad MP's office on the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) issue.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case arrested the four after summoning them for interrogation.