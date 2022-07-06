ADVERTISEMENT
Three Stabbed in Communal Clashes in Karnataka's Bagalkote
i
At least three people were stabbed in communal clashes that erupted between members of two groups on Wednesday, 6 July, in Bagalkote's Kerur in Karnataka.
The attackers also set a few vehicles on fire and the cops who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control, sources told The Quint.
Those involved in the clash have been admitted to the hospital.
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
