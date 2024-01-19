'Stripped, Beaten With Slippers': Dalit Girl Alleges Assault by DMK MLA's Family

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual and physical violence. Reader discretion advised.)

"I was beaten with slippers, spoons, a broom, and a mop, which left bloody wounds all over my body... Once, I was stripped naked, beaten badly... My hair was cut with scissors."

This is what an 18-year-old Dalit domestic worker, who was allegedly abused, assaulted, and tortured by her employer – Antho Mathivanan, the son of DMK MLA I Karunanithi, and his wife Marlina Ann – wrote in her complaint submitted to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP).