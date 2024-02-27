'Is Caste Pride Worth Killing Someone?': Family of Dalit Man Hacked in Chennai

"It looks like Dinesh got in touch with Sriram to execute the murder. Sriram and four others wanted revenge for the previous murder, so they ganged up with Dinesh. However, in his latest statement, Dinesh claimed that he only wanted to hurt Praveen and not kill him. But he could be saying it to hide his crime. More will be clear post investigation," police officials said.

At this juncture, it is unclear how the four other accused were linked to the ganja peddler. The police said they are investigating the same.

The Quint had reached out to Sharmila over the revenge angle after speaking with the Chennai Police. The article will be updated when she responds.

The accused were booked under Sections 302 (Murder) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act). They were produced in court on Monday, 27 February, and were remanded to judicial custody.