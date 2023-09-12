In 2019, when the YSRCP came to power, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an investigation into the execution of the project.

The state CID took up the case. It began its investigation and revealed that most of the Rs 371 crore given as advance by the government was rerouted to shell companies through fake invoices. While just Rs 130 crore was spent on the project, close to Rs 250 crore was diverted to five other companies – Allied Computers, Skillers India Pvt Ltd, Knowledge Podium, Cadence Partners, and ETA Greens – that were contracted to provide hardware and software support to the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

The CID reports revealed that the alleged money transfer took place on the basis of fake invoices with no actual delivery of items contracted for sale. The CID also found that the release of amounts did not bear the signature of the Principal Secretary, Finance, nor did they have the approval of the Chief Secretary.