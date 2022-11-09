'Centre's Puppet': Govts Take on Governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, & Telangana

Here is the latest in each state:

Kerala: State Cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor of universities.

Telangana: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has flared up fights on two fronts. First, by “poking her nose” in Tamil Nadu and stating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK's) top political family has Telugu roots. She also invited criticism from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) over recruitments in state universities.

Tamil Nadu: Apart staving off from the Telangana Governor’s statements, Tamil Nadu government is also fighting against state's Governor RN Ravi, and trying to get him removed for "acting against the Constitution".

Here’s all you need to know about the governor vs government row.