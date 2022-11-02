Byju's Not To Shut Down Office in Thiruvananthapuram, To 'Take Back Employees'

Weeks after ed-tech startup Byju's announced that it would shut down its office in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Prathidhwani Technopark, a welfare organisation for IT workers, said in a Facebook post that the company has now reversed its decision.

During a meeting with Kerala Labour Commissioner K Vasuki and the representatives of Prathidhwani on 2 November, Byju's agreed to keep the Thiruvananthapuram office functional and take back all the employees who were "forced to resign."

Though an official communication has not been sent, a Byju's employee verified the information with The Quint.