Karnataka BJP MP Booked for Controversial Remarks on 'Demolition of Mosque'

A case was filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde on Saturday, 13 January, after he allegedly made provocative statements about the "demolition of the Bhatkal mosque."
The Kumta Police filed a suo motu FIR against the Uttara Kannada MP under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police official from the Kumta police station in Uttara Kannada district told The Quint.
What did Hegde say? While addressing a gathering on Saturday in the district, Hedge allegedly said that the Bhatkal Mosque in Karnataka "would be demolished" like how the Babri Masjid was in 1992.
"The destruction of Bhatkal Mosque is guaranteed like Babri Masjid. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but the decision of Hindu society," he reportedly said.
The BJP leader also slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying, "He (Siddaramaiah) first said he didn't receive an invitation to the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram's Mandir. Then he said he wouldn't attend it. I would like to say, whether he comes or not, the inauguration of Ram Mandir will happen."
What else did he say? He also claimed that Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi were both killed on the day of Gopasthami after being "cursed" for cow slaughter.
"When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was an assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," Hegde claimed.
Karnataka Congress Files Complaint
Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka filed a complaint against the BJP MP at the High Ground Police Station on Sunday, 14 January, over his alleged insulting remarks against CM Siddaramaiah and called for his arrest.
"Anantkumar Hegde has made low-level criticism against the Chief Minister of the State, Mr Siddaramaiah, and has openly stated that mosques should be demolished in the state. His intention to create communal riots in the state is exposed, which threatens law and order," the complaint said.
Siddaramaiah also hit back at Hegde, saying that his remarks were indicative of his "culture."
"The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?" the chief minister took to X to say.
