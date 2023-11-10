ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BJP Appoints BS Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra as New Karnataka Unit President

The Shikaripura MLA is replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has served as state BJP chief since 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 10 November, appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as the new Karnataka BJP president.

The Shikaripura MLA is replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, the MP of the Dakshina Kannada constituency. Kateel had served as the Karnataka BJP state unit president since 2019.

In a notice issued by the BJP, Vijayendra's appointment will come into effect immediately.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  KARNATAKA   Karnataka BJP   BS Yediyurappa 

