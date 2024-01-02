Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Oppose New Year Photoshoot

A 21-year-old student and photography enthusiast, identified as Varshini R, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru's Sudhamanagar on 1 January, after her parents 'refused to allow her to step out of her home to take photos of the New Year celebrations.'

Varshini was pursuing a BBA degree from a private college in Jayanagar and was the youngest of her parents' three daughters, an official from the Wilson Garden Police Station told The Quint.