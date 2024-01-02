Join Us On:
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Oppose New Year Photoshoot

Varshini was pursuing a BBA degree from a private college in Jayanagar and was a photography enthusiast.

The Quint
Published
South India News
2 min read
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 21-year-old student and photography enthusiast, identified as Varshini R, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru's Sudhamanagar on 1 January, after her parents 'refused to allow her to step out of her home to take photos of the New Year celebrations.'

Varshini was pursuing a BBA degree from a private college in Jayanagar and was the youngest of her parents' three daughters, an official from the Wilson Garden Police Station told The Quint.

She had completed a course in photography earlier this year and sought her parents' permission to step out of the house to click photos on New Year's eve, her father Rajanna said in the police complaint.
‘Want Justice for Families Like Ours’: Kin of Kota Student Who Died by Suicide

What Happened?

"She wanted to go to malls and other places in the city and capture the celebrations. We did not allow, explaining that the crowd behaviour could be risky and it would be dangerous for her. She had locked herself in the room and was angry with us," police quoted him.

When Rajanna, a goldsmith, called her to come out of the room post-midnight, there was no response, the police said.

"I panicked and broke open the door, only to find her body. We rushed her to KIMS hospital but she was declared brought dead," the police said, quoting Rajanna's complaint.

No suicide note has been recovered in connection with the case. Varshini's body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

'Those Who Die Are Called Martyrs': In Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota' Suicide is a Joke

Topics:  Bengaluru 

