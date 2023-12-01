Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email; Police Calls It a 'Hoax'

Nearly 44 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on their premises via email on Friday, 1 December, triggering panic amongst students, staff and parents.

What happened? After receiving bomb threats, the school authorities alerted the police, who reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, police officials said.

The students were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects have been found yet, news agency PTI reported.