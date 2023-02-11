BBMP's Miscalculation: Why Bengaluru Residents Are Resisting Sankey Flyover

Video Editor: Samarth Grover, Prashant Chauhan

Considering that traffic is one of the major hassles at India's IT capital Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) proposed road-widening and construction of a 600-metre flyover on Sankey Road.

However, residents and experts have opposed the project claiming that not only will it negatively impact the rich biodiversity of the area but also not help in reducing traffic.