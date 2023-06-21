Who Is Self-Styled Godman Swami Poornanada, Arrested for Raping a Minor in AP?

Poornananda is already facing trial in a 2012 rape case based on a complaint by another minor girl who was 13-years-old at the time.

The current sexual assault case against him is the second charge brought against him, according to the police. Poornananda is booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has also been invoked.

According to reports, Poornananda forcibly confined the survivor in the Swami Gnanananda Ashram at Venkojipalem and raped her. She somehow managed to escape the ashram and shared her traumatic experience with a fellow female passenger while travelling to Vijayawada. The woman, with the help of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), produced the minor in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The case was initially registered by the survivor at Vijayawada police station and later transferred to Vishakapatnam.

The minor girl, who was admitted at the ashram by her aunt soon after her parents' demise, is currently undergoing medical examination at Vijayawada government hospital.