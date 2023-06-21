Swami Poornananda, a 63 year old self-styled godman from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is arrested for allegedly raping a minor resident of an ashram he heads in the coastal city. According to the complaint registered by the survivor, a minor orphan, she was tied up, thrashed and sexually abused by the godman in the ashram for nearly two years.
Who Is Self-Styled Godman Swami Poornanada, Arrested for Raping a Minor in AP?
1. Who Is Swami Poornanada, Self-Styled Godman and Alleged Rapist?
A seer from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Swami Poornananda, runs the Swami Gnanananda Ashram beside an old-age home at the Venkojipalem area in the city. He is highly educated, with a double master’s degree, a Bachelor of Education (B Ed) degree, and law degrees. However, he allegedly has a criminal past not limited to abuse, NDTV reported.
According to the police, many cases including land dispute cases are registered against Poornananda. His 9.5-acre ashram originally set up in 1955 – which he inherited from his family and currently runs – is also under legal dispute. Poornananda reportedly told the police that the cases against him were motivated by those eyeing the ashram's valuable land.Expand
2. What Are The Sexual Assault Charges Against Poornananda?
Poornananda is already facing trial in a 2012 rape case based on a complaint by another minor girl who was 13-years-old at the time.
The current sexual assault case against him is the second charge brought against him, according to the police. Poornananda is booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has also been invoked.
According to reports, Poornananda forcibly confined the survivor in the Swami Gnanananda Ashram at Venkojipalem and raped her. She somehow managed to escape the ashram and shared her traumatic experience with a fellow female passenger while travelling to Vijayawada. The woman, with the help of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), produced the minor in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The case was initially registered by the survivor at Vijayawada police station and later transferred to Vishakapatnam.
The minor girl, who was admitted at the ashram by her aunt soon after her parents' demise, is currently undergoing medical examination at Vijayawada government hospital.
