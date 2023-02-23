AIADMK Leadership Row: SC Affirms EPS as Sole Leader; What's OPS' Future in TN?
The Supreme court has ordered that Edappadi Palaniswami can continue as interim General Secretary of the party.
Much to the relief of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 February upheld the Madras High Court order that upheld EPS' role as interim General Secretary of AIADMK. Dealing a blow to AIADMK veteran O Pannerselvam (OPS), the order has, in effect, made Palaniswami the sole leader of the party.
What is AIADMK's leadership legal tussle all about? After 2021 Assembly election, the AIADMK went through a massive internal rift when two factions of the party – EPS faction and OPS faction – staked claim on party veteran and former TN CM J Jayalalithaa's legacy. While OPS claimed that he was leader chosen by Jayalalithaa, who had passed away in 2016, EPS claimed the support of the majority in the party.
When the rift reached a crescendo, EPS, was elected as the AIADMK’s interim general secretary in the general council meeting held on 11 July 2022. Also, amendments were made to the party's bylaws to scrap the post of AIADMK Coordinator, which was till then held by OPS.
OPS was expelled from the AIADMK for anti-party activities, and he then filed a motion to stay the general council meeting in a Tamil Nadu court.
The Madras High Court, on 2 September 2022, rejected the plea by OPS and observed that it could not interfere with the internal squabbles of a political party. OPS then challenged the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court. The SC reserved the judgement in January 2023 after an extensive hearing. On Thursday, the court upheld the High Court order and dismissed OPS' plea.
What does this loss mean for OPS? The Supreme Court’s verdict has only further weakened OPS’ political future. Speaking to The Quint, political analyst Sumanth C Raman said that the AIADMK party is with EPS and he is running the show.
"OPS can revive his political career either by garnering the public’s support or the support of the party cadres, both of which he is clearly lacking. Apart from the court case, there was absolutely no relevance for OPS on the ground. He might have a long term political future only if he accepts EPS' leadership or decides to join any other political party".Political Analyst Sumanth C Raman
What does this win mean for EPS and AIADMK?
Raman said that the win is good for both EPS and the AIADMK.
"Now that the leadership tussle has died down, EPS-led AIADMK is back to being a smooth-sailing ship," he added. However, OPS can still file an appeal in the SC to refer the matter to a larger bench.
Also, the Erode East bypoll could test the strength of EPS' hold among the public and within the party. In this seat, even the OPS faction had fielded a candidate, Senthil Murugan, who later withdrew his nomination at the request of OPS. While this had come as a positive step towards garnering support for EPS' AIADMK candidate, KS Thennarasu, it is not clear whether the OPS faction would campaign for this candidate.
In Erode East, the EPS' candidate will use the 'two leaves' symbol of the party.
