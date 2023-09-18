'BJP Not an Ally': AIADMK Leader After Annamalai's 'Derogatory' Remark on Ex-CM

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is no longer an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party leader D Jayakumar said on Monday, 18 September.

Flashpoint: This comes days after Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai made a "derogatory" remark on Dravidian stalwart and the state's former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

"Continuous remarks on Annadurai, Jayalalithaa, Periyar are not acceptable. When he (Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai) spoke about our former leader Amma (J Jayalalithaa), I said that we need to reconsider our decision on alliance," Jayakumar told news agency PTI.

"Due to such continuous remarks on AIADMK and on leaders like Annadurai and Periyar, it is now time to decide on our alliance. So, we have decided that we don't need the alliance with them," he added.

"Annamalai doesn’t desire an alliance with AIADMK although other BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders? BJP can’t set foot here (Tamil Nadu) if we are not with them," he further said.

Yes, but: It can all be decided only during elections and that is the party’s stand, Jayakumar was quoted as saying by The News Minute.