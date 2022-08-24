'No Plans To Impose Gender-Neutral Uniforms': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has decided to go back on its plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms and seating in schools, after several Muslim organisations, especially the Congress' ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), vehemently opposed the move.

Replying to a submission made by CPI(M) MLA, K K Shailaja, CM Vijayan said in the state Assembly on Wednesday, 24 August, that the government had no plans to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools. "The parent teachers association of the schools can take a call on that," he said.