27-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Giant Chennai Signboard Survived by Wife, 2 Kids

The accident appears to have been caused by a government bus heading towards Koyambedu from Perangalathur, which lost control and rammed into the giant signboard.

Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the base of the signboard, which was close to the pavement. The driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot after the accident.

Eyewitnesses earlier told the police that the bus was speeding and the accident occurred when the driver was trying to negotiate at a curve. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.