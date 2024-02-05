Who Is Barrister Varun Ghosh, the First Indian-Origin Australian Senator?



Gosh’s parents moved to Australia from India in the 1980s and began working as doctors.

Born in 1985, Gosh joined the Labour Party in Perth at the age of 17, mentioned by IANS.

According to WAToday, the 38-year-old has an honours degree in law and arts from UWA. He also has a master's in law from Cambridge University in the UK.

He previously worked as a finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC.

In 2015, Gosh returned to Australia as a senior associate with King & Wood Mallesons, where he represented banks, resource companies, and construction companies in dispute resolution.

“I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high quality education and training should be available to everyone,” Gosh said in a statement published in WAToday.