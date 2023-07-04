Who is Abhijit Das, Indian-Origin Lawyer Arrested in US For $5 Mn Fraud Case?

In an astonishing turn of events, Abhijit Das, a prominent Boston attorney and a former candidate for the US House of Representatives, finds himself at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle. Das has been formally charged by a federal grand jury with ten counts of wire fraud, following allegations of orchestrating an elaborate scheme that defrauded a business-to-business supply company of over $5 million. Additionally, it is alleged that Das misused his clients' accounts to finance his personal expenses, which may result in significant consequences for the former attorney.
Known as "Beej" within legal circles, Das held a crucial role as the principal manager of Troca Global Advisors, a boutique law and advisory firm with offices in both Boston and New York, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts. Commencing around May 2020, Das provided legal representation and escrow services to twin brothers who operated a logistical supply company in India. The company played a vital role in facilitating the shipment of essential personal protective equipment during the peak of the global pandemic.
Prosecutors claim that Das used manipulative tactics, coaxing his clients into transferring funds to accounts under his control through a series of intricate, multi-step transactions. These transactions were deceitfully presented as legal advice to mitigate potential litigation risks.
The officials added that to conceal his illicit activities, Das allegedly provided his clients with fraudulent and forged account statements.
The misappropriated funds were shockingly directed towards various personal expenses. Das
reportedly used the embezzled funds to cover exorbitant fees associated with his law firm, invest in a luxurious yacht affiliated with one of his hotels, and, astonishingly, purchase a lavish $2.7 million residence in Boca Raton, Florida.
Following his arrest at his Fort Lauderdale residence in Florida, Das appeared in court in the Southern District of Florida. This recent legal predicament adds to a previous indictment from June 2021, where Das faced charges of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. Those charges stemmed from allegations of campaign finance violations and embezzlement of campaign funds.
If convicted on the wire fraud charges, Das could potentially face severe penalties, including a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each count and a three-year period of supervised release. Furthermore, he may be subjected to a substantial fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from his fraudulent activities.
The allegations against Abhijit Das have sent shockwaves through the legal and political communities, tarnishing the reputation of a once-respected attorney. As the legal proceedings unfold, authorities are resolute in ensuring that justice prevails, holding individuals accountable when they exploit positions of trust for personal gain. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant ramifications, serving as a stern reminder that fraudulent actions carry severe consequences in the pursuit of justice.
