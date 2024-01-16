Two Indian Students Found Dead in Their US Home, Cause of Death Unknown

Two Indian students, who had landed in the US on 28 December, were found dead in their apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, 14 January.
Identified as Gattu Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy district of Telangana, and Nikesh (21) from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, the cause of death is unknown.
Both students were reportedly pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from Sacred Heart University (SHU) in Heartford.
What Happened?
“Apparently, both had returned to their room after dinner and slept on Saturday night. Next morning, their friends tried to wake them up, but there was no response from them, after which they informed the police, who reached the spot, broke open the door and found them lifeless on their bed. They shifted the bodies to the hospital, where they were declared dead,” Dinesh's uncle Sainath told Hindustan Times.
The exact reason for death will be ascertained after the autopsy, Sainath was quoted stating.
According to news agency PTI, Dinesh's family has sought the help of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring Dinesh's body back.
Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy met Dinesh's family members in their hometown and offered his condolences.
Both families were not in contact with each other as the students landed in the US only 16 days before the incident.
The Srikakulam district administration has no information on Nikesh, according to reports.
The Quint has reached out to the Connecticut Police. The copy will be updated if and when they respond.
