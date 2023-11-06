Stabbed Wife 17 Times, Drove Over Her Body: Kerala Man Gets Life Sentence in US

An Indian man has been sentenced to life in the US state of Florida for fatally stabbing his 26-year-old wife 17 times and then driving over her body before fleeing from the scene in 2020, in the parking lot of a hospital where she was working as a nurse, according to a media report.
Both Merin Joy and Philip Mathew, both were a native of Kerala. Philip Mathew on 3 November, pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder of Joy, his wife, who was planning an escape from an abusive relationship, The Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.
The plea deal spared him from the possibility of a death sentence, the report said.
What Happened
Joy a nurse at Broward Health Coral Springs, was stabbed 17 times. Police said Mathew blocked her car and then slashed her repeatedly, and then drove over her body on the ground before driving off.
One of her co-workers would later say Mathew drove over her "like she was a speed bump," and as employees rushed to her aid, Joy could only cry to them over and over: "I have a baby." Before she died, police said, she revealed her attacker's identity.
Mathew Didn't Appeal
On 3 November, Mathew also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was immediately sentenced to life in state prison with no possibility of release, plus a maximum of five years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The decision was made to waive the death penalty because of the certainty of the life sentence and because the defendant was giving up his right to appeal, said Paula McMahon, spokeswoman for the State Attorney's Office.
Joy's Mother's Response
Joby Philip, a cousin on Joy's side of the family, watched Friday's hearing on Zoom from where he lives in Tampa, then translated the outcome to her family
"Joy’s mother is “glad to know her daughter’s killer would remain the rest of his years in jail and she’s relieved to know the legal process is over," Joby Philip, Joy's cousin, told the Sentinel.
