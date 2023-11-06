Stabbed Wife 17 Times, Drove Over Her Body: Kerala Man Gets Life Sentence in US

An Indian man has been sentenced to life in the US state of Florida for fatally stabbing his 26-year-old wife 17 times and then driving over her body before fleeing from the scene in 2020, in the parking lot of a hospital where she was working as a nurse, according to a media report.

Both Merin Joy and Philip Mathew, both were a native of Kerala. Philip Mathew on 3 November, pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder of Joy, his wife, who was planning an escape from an abusive relationship, The Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

The plea deal spared him from the possibility of a death sentence, the report said.