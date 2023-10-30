Exclusive: ‘No Israel Angle’ in Case of 8 Ex-Indian Navy Men on Qatar Death Row

“There is no Israel angle... media reports that claim so are factually incorrect,” sources close to the family of the eight former Indian Navy servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar told The Quint under the condition of anonymity.

The Court of First Instance in Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty to the eight men, who used to work with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services on Thursday, 26 October – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022 under charges of "espionage". The company’s CEO, an Oman national, was also detained and subsequently released on bail, unlike the ex-Indian navy officers.

Both before and after the court’s judgment, several media reports stated that the charges against the men originated from them “reportedly spying for Israel.”

However, a source aware of the details of the court proceedings disputed the claims that the alleged "espionage" is related to Israel. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they further told The Quint: